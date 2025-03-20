LAKE COMO — The borough mayor and council continued an ongoing discussion regarding a proposed small wireless facilities (5G) ordinance at their meeting Tuesday night.

The proposed ordinance, originally discussed during the council’s Feb. 4 workshop, would establish procedures and standards for deployment of small wireless facilities in the public rights-of-way to establish more municipal control with cell providers looking to install new poles within the borough.

“It’s sort of a straightforward attempt to put in place (regulations) prior to anybody coming in and saying they want to put in a massive smart pole anywhere they want,” said attorney Sarah Fitzpatrick, who was filling in for Borough Attorney Marguerite Schaffer. “Just to make sure that we have some say on where our approval process will be.”

Mayor Kevin Higgins said that since its last discussion, the ordinance has gone through “significant changes,” as legal counsel had “significant input” from questions brought up by the council.

Fitzpatrick outlined that the ordinance hits on several bullet points in terms of protecting the public, including: preference that cell carriers colocate unit installation, set a maximum pole height, set distance requirements, establish placement restrictions, establish safety concerns, and require removal of outdated infrastructure.

