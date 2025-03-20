BELMAR — The Belmar/Lake Como Chamber of Commerce has spoken out against the crowd seen at this year’s Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade, citing crowds of underage drinkers causing dismay for many businesses in the boroughs.

Tara Pimco, a founding member of the Belmar/Lake Como Chamber of Commerce and owner of Hot Mess Studio in Belmar, addressed borough officials during public comment at the council’s March 11 meeting to bring the concerns raised from local businesses to the council’s attention.

According to Pimco, “we had underage drinking and, for lack of a better term, shenanigans” from patrons of this year’s parade, with several businesses “getting bombarded with teenagers that were drunk that were looking for bathrooms.”

She said that “it felt like a lot of teenagers” because of the colder conditions from this year’s parade deterring older patrons from coming out. “When it’s that cold, a lot of older people don’t necessarily come out, so it felt like there were a lot of teenagers, scantily clad, running around and drinking underage, and it did cause a lot of problems for the business owners.”

Police Chief Tina Scott said at that meeting that the police department received several calls during the parade from Walgreens on Main Street, near where the parade grand stand was stationed, to clear out underage drinkers from the area. She also said that “we had a couple juveniles in Lake Como, they robbed a store.”

According to Chief Scott, “our hands are tied and there’s not much we can do” when it comes to police involvement with underage drinking, saying that she’s “just as frustrated on parade day, each year it gets worse and worse and worse, and we’re trying to figure out ways to make it better.”

Chief Scott cited a 2021 law in the cannabis legalization process that includes a section referring to underage substance use, of cannabis as well as alcohol, “basically what the new law states is that if you are under the age of 21, we cannot arrest, detain or otherwise take an individual under the age of 21 into custody. The only way we can stop them is to write them a written warning that says, ‘you were caught with alcohol, and here you go.’”

Borough Attorney George McGill elaborated that this statute, NJSA 2C:33-15, establishes that “police have the ability to provide three warnings, under the statute, and that’s about it,” he said.

The statute in question was amended through an Assembly bill that was introduced in June 2023 and later signed into law the following January. The Assembly bill is summarized as “an act concerning possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages by underage persons and amending various parts of the statutory law.”

When the law first came out, Chief Scott said, “we weren’t allowed to call or contact the parents; that has changed, we can contact the parents (now).” She said that prior to this law, the police department was able to bring groups of juveniles found to be drinking to headquarters to contact their parents and pick them up.

However, the chief continued, “if you are under the age of 18, you cannot be issued a borough ordinance, so ‘alcohol in public,’ ‘open container,’ you can’t get an ordinance violation written to you at the age of 17 and under, so our hands are tied.”

Chief Scott said that the “larger problem” is that “the juveniles know this, they know that our hands are tied and there’s not much we can do.”

“This law restricts the police from doing a lot,” she said, elaborating further that the police are not allowed to investigate backpacks of underage patrons seen to be drinking in public. “We can’t take anything that’s in a backpack, a bag or anything like that, so if you noticed, they all had backpacks, they’re all carrying them around.”

According to the Assembly bill, “A person under the legal age to purchase alcoholic beverages or cannabis items is not capable of giving lawful consent to a search to determine a violation of this section, and a law enforcement officer shall not request that a person consent to a search for that purpose.”

Parade Committee Chairman Eugene “Chip” Cavanagh told The Coast Star Monday that “Overall, I think we had a good crowd, except for the teenagers that were (drinking). You can’t do anything to them anymore, unfortunately…You can’t stop them from drinking in public. (They) made that law, so it’s a shame that you can’t police it.”

He continued that “hopefully we can get the message out to parents and the schools and maybe we can cut down these teenagers that are coming here and are going to ruin the parade.”

“We’re going to talk to the schools and see what we can do, but hopefully we can, as a community, come up with a plan to stop it,” Cavanagh said. “It seems to be the past three years it started, but they know that you can’t do too much to them.”

“We had another great parade, it’s just a shame that this group of young individuals is putting a bad light onto it,” Cavanagh told The Coast Star.

