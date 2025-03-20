BRIELLE — Brielle resident and Salvation Army volunteer Bruce Zipf recently spoke to The Coast Star about the work of the charitable organization, which will host an open house in its Asbury Park location on April 12.

Around five and a half years ago as he was approaching retirement, Zipf wanted to do something useful and make a difference. Zipf originally joined the Salvation Army Advisory Board, on which he still serves.

“The advisory board was responsible for providing guidance to the headquarters and providing financial assistance through various fundraising and development strategies programs that the advisory board will be responsible for,” said Zipf.

In his professional career, Zipf worked nine years for an accounting firm before working in the real estate brokerage industry for 35 years. Zipf worked on the financial side, which then led to his final work role as president and CEO of NRT Inc. According to Zipf, NRT owns and operates approximately 800 real estate offices in major real estate markets.

Zipf became a full time resident of Brielle in 2019, but has lived part time in the borough since 2010. This led him to get involved with the Salvation Army on the local level in Asbury Park Corps.

As he reached retirement in 2022, Zipf said, “I wanted to be involved in an organization that I truly believed was giving back to the community. I was impressed with their customized approach to servicing each community.”

The Salvation Army is well known for its emergency relief. Zipf noted that the Salvation Army center at 605 Asbury Ave. in Asbury Park played a vital role in the recovery effort following Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Less known, Zipf said, is that the Salvation Army has “one of the largest musical education programs in the nation. The Salvation Army also provides English as a Second Language (ESL) for example, as well as rehabilitation support. It offers such an array of services.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_CS]