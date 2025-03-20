AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Borough of Avon-By-The-Sea is celebrating its 125th anniversary, or quasquicentennial, on March 23, with a slew of borough-wide activities planned throughout the year.

The Avon-By-The-Sea Historical Society has spearheaded a majority of the celebration planning, beginning in the fall of 2023 with fundraising.

The celebration will kick off on the official anniversary day on March 23, with the premier of the Founders Day movie, “Postcard Ponderings,” a 90-minute documentary-style film that features interviews with 27 residents, conducted by Avon Historical Society President Norah Magrini, with videographer Lance Roman of Princeton’s Studio Seven Productions.

The film will take viewers on a journey back in time, highlighting key landmark destinations with stories from community members who can personally recall these sites. The goal, according to Magrini, is to “preserve these iconic locations through the anecdotes and memories of some of our most treasured neighbors and friends.”

On May 10, residents are invited to the municipal gymnasium for a celebratory anniversary gala for dinner, drinks and dancing from 4:30 to 11 p.m., or only snacks, drinking and dancing from 7 to 11 p.m.

A buffet will be provided by Spring Lake Manor in Spring Lake Heights, an open bar with cocktail hour music by resident Steve Lusardi and after-dinner entertainment by the Pat Roddy Band.

Gala tickets will be available for sale on March 23 at 3:30 p.m. following the film showing, or after, by visiting the library.

The renowned Dalton Cup swim meet is returning to Avon in August run by the Avon Beach Foundation and resident Paul Burke.

“The reason why we picked a swim meet was because when I was a kid, the fire department ran a swim meet every August…years and years ago, a family called Dalton lived in town, and Marie Dalton was a diver, so her family sponsored a swim race,” said Magrini.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.