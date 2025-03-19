Robert Joseph Mahon Sr, 89 of Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ



March 9, 1936 – March 12, 2025



Robert ‘Bob’ Joseph Mahon passed away on Wednesday March 12, 2025, at his home in Avon-by-the-Sea.



Robert was a devoted husband to his wife, Eileen (Flatley), and a loving father to his five sons. He is survived by his children, Robert (Adrienne) of