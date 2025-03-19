BRADLEY BEACH — Ex-Belmar Mayor and acting Business Administrator Matthew Doherty is planning to become the Bradley Beach business administrator full-time.

On Jan. 1, the borough council appointed Doherty as interim business administrator with a 90-day contract. On Tuesday night, the Bradley Beach Borough Council met and were set to vote on appointing Doherty to take this position full-time.

Mayor Al Gubitosi said at the meeting, “It is with a degree of sadness that I am going to motion we withdraw this resolution because Mr. Doherty, we have provided him with an opportunity to remain with Bradley (Beach), but he found a better opportunity.”

Doherty confirmed these details on Wednesday afternoon, stating that he would serve as business administrator in another town. However, at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Doherty informed The Coast Star that his offer was rescinded by the borough of Deal. Therefore, he plans to take the position with Bradley Beach after all.

Doherty told The Coast Star Wednesday night, “I am excited about the opportunity to work for Mayor Gubitosi and the council in Bradley Beach, serving the residents and continuing to build an outstanding team among the municipal workers.”

According to the original resolution, Doherty would have been paid an annual salary of $170,000, plus benefits including paid time off, sick leave and vacation time.

Mayor Gubitosi spoke to The Coast Star on Wednesday night stating, “Our council will welcome him back with open arms.” He said the council members continue to unanimously plan to move forward with Doherty assuming the business administrator role permanently. The mayor and council will have to vote to hire Doherty at the next borough council meeting on Tuesday, April 1.

“We agree his prospective employer’s loss is our gain,” Gubitosi added.

While this was his first stint serving in the position, Doherty is a familiar player in the local municipal area. He was first elected to Belmar council in 2006, and later was elected mayor for two terms, at the helm of the community in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy. In 2018, he resigned as mayor to become executive director of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, where he worked until 2022.

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government, both from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Doherty originally said in his administrators report on Tuesday, “I can tell you, giving an objective view of the employees, the employees here are phenomenal. They have been through a lot over the past two years, and that is not fair. But they have come out, they are remarkably resilient, they are hard-working and they care about the community they serve.”

He commended all the leadership positions in the borough, including the mayor and council, for holding their employees to such high standards and thanked them and all the employees for all the work being done to help improve Bradley Beach.

“This is a great community. I am glad I got to be a little part of it, which will be a total of 90 days, so thank you for that. It has been a great experience,” said Doherty. He will serve out the remainder of term as acting business administrator, and said he is available to help during this transitional period.

When Doherty was appointed to the position in an acting capacity on New Years Day, Mayor Gubitiosi tasked him with resolving contract negotiations with Local Union 152, which represents Bradley Beach’s clerical, dispatch and public works employees. After over two years of negotiations, the borough reached a pact with the Union earlier this month, to which Gubitosi commended Doherty for his involvement in settling.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The print edition of The Coast Star on March 20, 2025 included an alternate version of this story. An update to the online and e-edition articles was made after press time.