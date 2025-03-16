PISCATAWAY — In what might have been the greatest single day in the rich history of Manasquan High School sports, the Warriors girls’ and boys’ basketball teams both took home the Group 2 state championship on Sunday at Jersey Mikes Arena on the campus of Rutgers University.

The day started with the Manasquan girls team defeating Madison, 47-34 with the boys following with a 67-56 victory also over Madison.

The day ended with a two-bus parade down Main Street in Manasquan escorted by police, fire and first aid vehicles from the sending districts with the boys and girls team displaying their respective state championship trophies and NJSAA banner to an appreciative crowd.

The Manasquan girls only trailed for the first two minutes of the game, while the Warrior boys never fell behind against the Dodgers.

The Manasquan girls methodically pulled away, getting a big 3-pointer from Grace Love in the fourth quarter when Madison had pulled within six points.

It was the third state title for the Warriors girls in four years and the eighth under head coach Lisa Kukoda.

Shea Donnelly led the Manasquan girls with 12 points, while Love and Olivia Shaughnessy each had 10 points in the victory.

It was Griffin Linstra leading the Warrior boys’ team, setting the tone in the first quarter, setting up his teammates with crisp passes as Manasquan jumped to a 15-6 lead against the Dodgers.

Linstra completed his final game for the Warriors in impressive fashionwith21 points,16 rebounds and eight assists. Brandon Kunz had 15 points, all coming on 3-point shots, while Rey Weinseimer had 11 points and Logan Cleveland 10 points for Manasquan.

Jack O’Reilly had six points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who won their second state title in three years.

(MARK R. SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)