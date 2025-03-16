LAKE COMO — Locals packed the streets of Lake Como by the hundreds Saturday morning, decked out in kilts and Kelly green accessories to participate in the annual Bar Anticipation (Bar A) Kilt 2-mile Run/Walk, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The 2-mile race kicked off by the corner of Main Street and 17th Avenue, amidst a light spritzing rain with brisk temperatures, that actually resulted in perfect conditions for the hundreds of participants in the dash.

Runners of all ages gathered behind leading bicyclist, Jersey Shore Running Club member Tim Mahoney, who was also dressed in his own kilt and Irish flat cap, to be guided through the streets in the foggy weather. Dogs in green bandanas, babies in strollers and children were included amongst the mass of runners on the race route.

Kevin Knoetig, 26, of Toms River, took home first for the men, while Audrey Bruden, 20, of South River, snagged first for the women.

After crossing the finish line, which was located on Green Street adjacent to Bar A, runners were invited to go inside the bar and celebrate the run and St. Patrick’s Day all together.

Race participant Michael Vunk, from Hightstown, NJ, said the race made for a perfect start to race season.

“It’s the first run of the season for me, because I don’t run when it’s cold,” Vunk said. “This is perfect weather, especially if you have gloves. It’s very Irish-feeling weather.”

Race participant Dan Sheehan spoke to The Coast Star after he crossed the finish line, saying the race is always a great experience.

“We came out because this race has good people, and good times always,” Sheehan said.

Other runners added this year’s race to their long-standing tradition of attending annually. Race participant Lori Gregor, who comes from Allentown each year for the race, said the day was great.

“I came out because this is actually now my eleventh year doing this Kilt Run,” Gregor said. “I love to run when it’s cool out, so today was actually very good conditions.”

The annual race is jointly organized by the Jersey Shore Running Club, the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and The Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, to benefit the continuation of the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. According to race organizer Gio Giaquinto, over the last nine years of the event, the race has raised a minimum of $50,000.

The post-race party inside Bar A was filled to the brim with race participants, and included a free buffet with upbeat live entertainment by The Snakes. Runners and walkers alike spent the party unwinding with food and drinks, to officially ring in the green-saturated holiday.





