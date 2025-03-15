WALL TOWNSHIP – The Monmouth County Commissioners introduced a resolution Thursday, concluding the county’s potential pursuit of the Monmouth Executive Airport property at 4870 W. Hurley Pond Road, according to a press release.

The commissioners introduced the resolution on March 13, which states that the county “has determined to end its exploration of acquiring the airport, and commits to continue its ongoing dialogue with Mr. Antaki to enhance the operations of Monmouth Executive Airport and ensure its ongoing service to the residents of Monmouth County and surrounding communities.”

This comes after the county, along with its consultants and professionals, conducted inspections of the property in May and November of 2024, to evaluate the safety and security of the airport for potential acquisition following the county’s concerns about the airport’s current state.

According to the release, Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and Monmouth Executive Airport Owner Alan Antaki met last week with their respective counsel to discuss the airport’s future.

“This meeting marked an important step forward in our path to securing a brighter future for Monmouth Executive Airport,” Commissioner Director Arnone said in the press release. “Preliminary findings from our outside consultant Merchant Aviation, together with recent positive updates, give us the assurances we needed. In the last five months, we have learned that Mr. Antaki has secured the financing to retire his outstanding debt, received a $1,000,000 grant for repairs and enhancements to the airport’s runway, and has made a commitment to ensure the airport remains an airport for years to come.”

Among key topics discussed at the meeting was the county’s proposal to establish joint programs between the airport and Brookdale Community College, to provide students with hands-on training for various careers in airport operations, according to the release.

“We welcome this new chapter with Monmouth County and share a commitment to making Monmouth Executive Airport an even greater asset to the community for generations to come,” Antaki said in the release. “Our investments in infrastructure and training will benefit both aviation professionals and local businesses, and I am proud to share it with all who utilize, work for and live near Monmouth Executive Airport.”

Other topics included in Commissioner Director Arnone and Antaki’s discussion were topics such as granting the county a “right of first refusal” to ensure the property remains an airport for future generations, exploring additional community programs to further public engagement and supporting the county’s emergency medical service MEDSTAR program, as per the release. Also discussed was a letter of support to advance additional financing opportunities for runway and taxiway improvements and the construction of new hangars and other amenities, according to the release.

Read the full story in print and online Thursday, March 20.





