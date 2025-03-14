BAY HEAD — The Borough of Bay Head will be purchasing $28,000 of new firefighting equipment for Bay Head Fire Company.

At the last council meeting on March 3, the mayor and council unanimously approved the purchase of $28,000 worth of firefighting equipment.

No members of the public spoke during the public hearing on the purchase ordinance.

Fire Chief Andy Welsh previously told The Ocean Star, “The Borough of Bay Head recently purchased us five new sets of turnout gear for the fire department. This essential equipment is used by our active firefighters when responding to emergency calls, ensuring their safety as they protect our community.”

Turnout gear is the protective gear worn by firefighters when they respond to a scene, according to the chief.

“The new turnout gear will not only help equip the department’s growing number of new members but also replace gear that is nearing the end of its service life,” said Chief Welsh. “This investment demonstrates the borough’s ongoing commitment to providing our fire department with the best possible tools to serve and protect Bay Head.”

