POINT PLEASANT — The mayor and council encouraged all residents to visit the library this April, for National Library Week.

This April 6 through 12 is National Library Week, and a proclamation honoring this in Point Pleasant was read at Monday night’s meeting.

Mayor Robert Sabosik said, “Dedicated librarians and library workers provide residents with spaces that inspire discovery, collaboration and creativity for all. The library connects schools, businesses and organizations, connecting to dots to maximize resources, increase efficiency and expand access to essential services, strengthening the entire community.”

The mayor and council then welcomed Cindy Fragale, children’s librarian at the Point Pleasant Borough branch, up to receive this proclamation.

The Point Pleasant Borough Library also issued a statement regarding this honor, stating, “At Ocean County Library we lend items like museum passes, mobile hot spots, Chromebook laptops and games. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes and lectures. We help our community continue to advance by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills and support for businesses, job seekers and entrepreneurs.”

The theme for 2025’s National Library Week is “Drawn to the Library.”

“Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to large print, audiobooks to ebooks, and more. But there’s so much more to the story,” the statement continues. “From young families stopping in for play and storytime, to students sketching out their next creative project in a makerspace, to seniors seeking tech help and everyone in between, libraries of all kinds help us connect the dots from one part of our journey to the next. Chart your next literary adventure by browsing the stacks or joining a book club. Let an author color your imagination at an author talk, outline your big business idea at an entrepreneur workshop, or trace your history with your library’s genealogy resources. Make your mark and get involved with your library by volunteering or spreading the word.”

Fragale wanted to remind residents about the Friends of the Library Book Sale that will be coming up on Friday April 11 through Saturday, April 12. All proceeds go back directly to the library.

