BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Friends of the Brick Library’s “Books, Bags, Bling & Bake Sale” returns to the Ocean County Library’s Brick branch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 26.

The library’s tagline for the event is, “Looking for reading bargains, attractive accessories or a savory snack? Find it all in one place during the sale.”

According to the library, come in and shop for a good cause, just in time for Mother’s Day gift-buying and browse among:

Books, new and gently used, currents and classics, for children, teens and adults

Bags, stylish purses, pocketbooks, clutches and totes

Bling, sparkling costume jewelry, bracelets, pins, earrings, chains and necklaces

Baked goods, including cookies, cakes, pies and cupcakes.

Donations of gently used, good condition purses, wallets, costume jewelry and books are currently being accepted.

