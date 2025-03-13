The month of March brings countless St. Patrick’s Day festivities to towns around the country, attracting crowds from all over. A staple in most St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are the exquisite moves of Irish step dancers in their beautifully designed garb. I got the opportunity to sit down with some of the D’Arcy School of Irish Dance champion students at their new Wall Township studio this month, to learn what it takes to partake in an incredibly detailed and historic style of dance, and the rush of performing at countless competitions and community events.

The champion dancers gave me an inside look into the discipline Irish dancing requires, including time commitment, attention to detail and a special passion. The studio’s practices are organized mainly by skill level, so dancers of all ages are in each class. Most of the girls have been dancing since a very young age, and mentioned that even though some of them partake in other sports, Irish dance is something they have an exceptional connection to over all the rest.

Ellie Loboda, 17, says she got into Irish dancing through her mother, who had also done Irish dancing.

“For me, my mom did it when she was younger, because her grandma came straight from Ireland,” Loboda said. “So, she was brought into it right away. It was just like how some parents have a favorite sport, and they put their kids right into it. That was that for me. She just threw me in, and I ended up really liking it.”

Molly Flynn, 13, said her mother wanted her to find a hobby that would get her out of the house, and because Flynn had a friend who already was studying at D’Arcy, it was a perfect deal.

“She signed me up for Fridays at first, and then I just loved it,” Flynn said.

The girls also enlightened me on the basic differences in various Irish dance styles. Maeve McCartney, 13, said there are more styles than you’d think, including hornpipe and slip jig, as well as the group dances known as ceilis.

Jacklyn Mazzarisi, 24, said most people don’t understand the full-spectrum training that Irish dancers practice to be able to execute their various dances effortlessly.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize how much goes into Irish dance other than dancing in the studio,” Mazzarisi said. “Some people don’t realize it’s a highly competitive sport for people who choose to compete. You’re not just dancing steps in the studio, you’re also cross-training outside, running, sprinting, lifting and conditioning.”

Lizzie Sauer, 17, also spoke on common misconceptions Irish dancers frequently hear from non-dancers.

“I think there’s this sort of stigma around Irish dance, people assume we just do the jig,” Saur said. “But, it’s something that takes a lot of time and effort. We are building our bodies to be this sort of strong tower, and perform to the best of our abilities.”

Maeve McGrath, 14, walked me through roughly how practices run in order for the girls to be at their best, and learn efficiently.

“Usually we put our shoes on, then stretch to get our legs warmed up,” McGrath said. “Then, we usually run through all of our steps, and then our teachers give us comments. Then, we work on the comments and then perform it again.”

Grace Farrell, 16, said most people underestimate the details included in just one Irish dance step.

“It takes a lot of work for one little part of a step,” Farrell said. “Just to do a rock, it can take months.”

The girls all had great things to say about their coaches, saying they push them to be the best Irish dancers possible, while remaining comforting and supportive.

“During a private lesson, they really make sure the way they’re saying a step to you applies to your brain in a way that you would understand and learn,” McCartney said. “I think that’s something that’s really special, and I think not a lot of teachers take time to really learn each student. I think that’s something that they truly do take time to do, and I think it’s something that’s not really common.”

The girls also spoke about the occasional frustrations that come with perfecting a dance or small step, but that their coaches let them do what they need to in order to retain themselves as athletes. With their arms required to stay at their sides through most dances, attention to detail can be stressful.

“It’s all our choice how often we come, and our teachers are really relaxed,” Farrell said. “Our lives and our family matters first, and we really get to choose when we’re here, no matter the season.

I mean, there are extra practices for big performances, like if we’re gonna be on stage with an Irish musician, we have longer practice. I feel like one of the good things about the place we dance in is that our teachers are very ‘lax’ with us, but can be strict when they need to.”

With most of the girls having danced since they were young, I asked them what their favorite aspect of Irish dance was after all their years participating.

Shae Lynch, 12, said that the best part for her is the friendships that are made along the way.

“Making friends is the best part for me,” Lynch said, adding that it’s especially nice to have that companionship during feises, the Irish dance competitions. “Feises without friends would not be the same.”

Marianna and Angelina Berverich, 10-year-old twin sisters, both said their favorite part of being an Irish dancer is going to competitions, and taking every opportunity to dance with each other at community events. Keira McDonald, 9, also said that the best part is the friendships.

Amelia Keple, 15 years old and one of Nicosia’s first studio dancers, spoke about one of many lessons she and her fellow dancers have learned through the sport.

“Everyone’s journey is a bit different, but in the beginning, I learned that you don’t always get the results you expect, and you learn how to handle disappointment,” Keple said. “You have to work for what you want, and it doesn’t come easily. You have to work for it, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Feises

Many girls said feises are a little-known aspect of Irish dancing. The girls told me at these competitive Irish dance events, dancers perform in front of judges to live music. They compete by a combination of age and skill level, with each performing different required styles of Irish dances. From the colorful dresses bedecked with rhinestones to the extravagant hair and headpieces, the girls transform for each competition and rally around each other in support.

Grace McCartney walked me through the basic components of a feis as an Irish dancer, including the apparently crucial self-tanning.

“The night before, most girls self-tan their legs to make their bones stand out,” McCartney said. “Then we arrive, probably like an hour before dancing, really just prep your body and get to know your surroundings. Then, I’m one of those dancers who, if I review my step behind the stage, I get really nervous. So I just go on the stage and I just wing it, and hope I do well.”

Maeve Smith, 15, touched on doing the impressively flashy makeup and hair that is required to stand out while performing under stage lighting, as did most girls.

“I do my makeup so that you can really see it on the stage, and I always make sure to have my legs tanned,” Smith said. “I always do a run throughout my steps before and stretch really good the night before, and in the morning. Sometimes the drive is really far away, or we will stay at a hotel, then go to the competition. Then, I stretch some more and run through my dance, but not too much of that. I don’t like to overthink it. Then, you do your best, and hope for good results.”

The girls also spoke about the coveted solo dresses for feises, that can be earned after a certain status. Dancers work with designers to craft a custom dress bejeweled to the nines, at a high price tag of thousands of dollars.

Lily Robinson, 12, said sometimes feises can be chaotic, but that they always end up being good fun.

“I try to keep myself calm and before I go on, I run through my dances, and sometimes it could be a little chaotic at the feis,” Robinson said. “But, it always works out. After I dance, sometimes awards could be hours after, so we are there late hanging out. There’s feises at fun places too, like Kalahari water park, so we all hang out.”

Head coach and studio owner Colleen Nicosia spoke on how judging is unpredictable at feises, saying girls can place first one week, and 10th the next. This is something she says helps teach the girls to leave it all on the stage, no matter what.

Interesting stories of pre-feis jitters probably sprout from most Irish dance studios, but Greysen Tufts, 17, said the nerves brought by feises are also accompanied by support from fellow dancers, even from other studios.

“I’m very competitive, but I also have a lot of anxiety, so it’s just always nerve-wracking, but it’s fun,” Tufts said. “I usually try not to dance a lot before, because I don’t wanna overthink it in my head, but like the whole week leading up to a feis, I go through every day and stretch. But I love competing ‘cause I can do it with my friends, and cheer on my friends. I get to support them, too.”

“The way I describe it, is that we are all one big family,” Sauer said. “If one of us needs help, two or three people will come and help you. We push each other.”

Some of the girls have competitive dreams of becoming Riverdance stars, or just continuing to dance for the joy of it. Many of them also attend advanced camps and other dance-related excursions throughout the year. The dedication from each girl is unmatched, and their passion for the sport radiates through to their dancing in every step.

From the head coach’s desk

The D’Arcy School of Irish Dance is owned by Colleen Nicosia, who has been an Irish dancer for most of her life. Being of an Irish family herself, she says opening her own studio was worth quitting her 9-to-5 job in New York City for.

“I graduated college, got my degree in advertising PR, and started working in the city,” Nicosia said. “I realized after two years that my passion was not what I was doing, and it was now or never, so I quit and went to study for a very hard exam to get to teach Irish dance. It’s weird, but to teach Irish you need a license called TCRG. I took my TCRG, passed it and my dance teacher growing up, she happened to be retiring and I bought the school from her. I kind of went full force, full-time job, changed the studio name and kind of made it my own thing.”

Nicosia said the studio is named after her mother’s Irish maiden name.

Nicosia talked about how she got into Irish dance as a child, being the youngest of three sisters who all danced under their mother’s encouragement.

“My mom has me and my two sisters, so three girls, and she just wanted us to have a piece of her culture,” Nicosia said. “And so we ended up starting Irish dance. Well, I was just dragged along, because I’m a third child. My sisters got pretty good fast, and I just was in their shadows going to their same classes, so I got into champion level younger just because I was, you know, with them. And so I became champion at eight or nine, and then just continued my whole life.”

Nicosia says that in the midst of a crazy world, she believes it’s her job to provide the girls with an outlet of care and stability. That’s why Nicosia has a mental trainer for her athletes, a dancer ambassador program that allows students to teach other dancers at the school, creating a more comforting environment. She says the girls are actually like her little sisters.

“I don’t want the fun to get lost,” Nicosia said. “Our dance has become so competitive. For me, at my school, I like the competitiveness, and we like to win, don’t get me wrong, but we stress fun because these kids come from such stressful lives outside of the classroom, with God knows what they’re dealing with. When they walk in the door, I want them to challenge themselves and do as much as they can, but I want them to be in a safe space and a happy space and let go through dance.”

“A misconception is that dancers just do the Riverdance, and it’s so much more than that,” Nicosia continued. “These girls train like athletes. They have mental training coaches, and we have personal trainers. They come in three to four, if not five times a week for lessons. Even from when I danced, I can’t teach every single move now because it’s so intricate. I guess back when I did it, it wasn’t as high pressure or I did it for fun, and I did as best I could. Now, I’m realizing these girls have to learn to take the loss and learn how to deal. It’s so much of a mental game, and so I try to stress to my dancers that it’s not all about the win. There’s so much more behind it.”

St. Patrick’s Day happenings

The girls spoke about various spots they perform at during the St. Patrick’s Day season, saying they have many community performance engagements during the month of March. The studio dances at senior living homes, parades, Irish musicians’ concerts, Irish soda bread-making contests and more. On March 2, they performed in the Belmar and Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“There are extra practices for big performances coming up. If we are going to be on stage with an Irish musician, we will have longer practices,” Farrell said.

The girls and Nicosia said events like these in March are often more relaxed than feises, and provide an opportunity to give back. The girls get to dance as a way of bringing joy to other people, and not to be judged, as they are in competition after competition throughout the year.

“Our favorite season is March now,” Nicosia said. “This is when we get to go around and give back with our dancing, like at nursing homes and other events.”

“When I was a dancer, dancing at St. Patrick’s Day events was my favorite, because there was no pressure, no judges and you just really were dancing for fun,” Nicosia said. “I always like to say we can change people’s lives, because in the nursing homes, they don’t see much, they don’t get to do much, and even if they’re not fully aware that you’re there, if they hear the music, it’s emotional and it’s our way of giving back. Like we said, feises are stressful. But these, you just go and you mess up maybe, keep dancing and smile, and give these people something.”

Nicosia also said the girls have had some big professional gigs this month, like with the Count Basie High Kings and the New Jersey Irish Tenors, where the girls put on a showstopping performance.