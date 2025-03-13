As the story goes, in the fifth century St. Patrick drove the “snakes” out of Ireland. Now, once a year, Americans and anyone looking for a reason to have a fun time across the globe celebrate Irish heritage and culture through parades, festivals, music and dancing. This season, there is no shortage of places in the Garden State to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style.

PUBS

There is better no way to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day on the Jersey Shore than listening to traditional Irish music in an Irish pub, with authentic Irish dishes on the menu.

Kelly’s Tavern, located at 43 Rt. 35 in Neptune City, one of the Shore’s premier Irish pubs, is presenting a full slate of festivities on March 17. Live bagpipers will be on location throughout the day from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., noon to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. All the while, from 3 to 7 p.m., 107.1 The Boss will host a live radio broadcast with The Ralphie Radio Show with prizes, beer specials and a surplus of corned beef.

With live traditional Irish music 52 weeks out of the year, St. Stephen’s Green Publick House channels the energy of the Emerald Isle, even though it lies on the Route 71 corridor in Spring Lake Heights. On St. Patrick’s Day, The Snakes, a five-piece traditional Irish pub band, will take the floor at St. Stephen’s, with bagpipes playing intermission performances throughout the day. Located at 2031 Route 71, St. Stephen’s offers a variety of Irish dishes from the savory Guinness beef stew to a traditional shepherd’s pie.

A few miles up the road to the north, Harrigan’s Pub, another Irish fixture along the Route 71 corridor, presents a similar vibe highlighted by its iconic sizzling dishes. On St. Patrick’s Day, Harrigan’s Pub will host local rock group The Black Ties and serve Irish favorites all day.

Every year Sinner’s Steakhouse, located at 20 Inlet Drive in Point Pleasant Beach, hosts its annual O’Sinners Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. From March 14 through 16, the restaurant’s patio will be filled in honor of the Saint Patrick’s Day festival featuring music, drinks and food.

MJ’s in Brick Township will be celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with Irish-themed chef specials including reuben potato skin, corned beef sliders and drink specials all day. From 6 to 9 p.m., local trio Guns 4 Hire will be providing live music at the restaurant, located at 47 Brick Boulevard.

The Shore House, in Point Pleasant, is gearing up for a big Saint Patrick’s Day weekend this year. On Saturday, March 15, themed bingo begins at 2 p.m., followed by a themed sip and stitch from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday and on Monday bagpipers, rotating DJs, step dancers and much more will set the tone for Saint Patrick’s Day.

On Bradley Beach’s Main Street, Darcy’s Tavern is one of New Jersey’s premier soccer bars and invites patrons to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner. On Saint Patrick’s Day, a happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. will kick off festivities for the holiday.

On the Asbury Park boardwalk, Tim McLoone’s Supper Club is inviting patrons to partake in an authentic Irish dinner that provides traditional foods and music. The Byrne Boys Band, a band of talented musicians from Ireland will set the tone with a vibrant, inviting atmosphere featuring a set list of traditional Irish ballads and pub songs. Tickets are available on the restaurant’s website, timmcloonessupperclub.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

PARADES

Every year on the fateful day, the world’s spotlight is on the famous New York City Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. In its 264th rendition, the parade features a robust facet of Irish-American culture that will traverse Fifth Avenue and invite citizens from all over to take to the streets of Manhattan to enjoy the world-famous celebration on March 17 at noon.

The day before Saint Patrick’s Day, on March 16, the city of Philadelphia will be hosting its annual parade, which steps off at North 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard at 11 a.m..

On March 21, the Newark Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, New Jersey’s longest-running celebratory parade, will step off at noon outside the Prudential Center on Mulberry Street. In its 90th rendition, the parade holds an annual high school marching band competition, which invites schools from across the city to participate.

The Highlands Business Partnership’s 20th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is stepping off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 22. Starting at Bay and Waterwitch Avenues, the parade invites the public to participate in the annual event, which is headlined by its annual float competition.

On Saturday, March 29, the Keansburg Saint Patrick’s Day Parade rounds out the season and the month of March with a celebration from 1 to 2:30 p.m. stepping off outside Nappy’s Liquor and Bar.