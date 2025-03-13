BELMAR — Belmar Borough Council President Maria Rondinaro has announced that she will not run for reelection to a second term on council, citing professional and family obligations, according to a press release from the borough issued March 5.

“I made the decision not to seek reelection with considerable reflection, as I love my role on the council and am proud of our shared accomplishments. I have worked diligently not only in the past two and a half years on the dais but also for over eight years prior, advocating for better leadership in Belmar,” Rondinaro stated. “As a mental health therapist, my clients are facing adversity and potential program cuts and they need me now more than ever. While I will continue to support Belmar initiatives, and remain active in community matters, I must prioritize my time with family and be available for my clients.”

Rondinaro, a licensed clinical social worker with a private practice in Wall, was elected to her first and current term on the borough council in the 2022 general election. While she will see out the remainder of her term, set to expire on Dec. 31 of this year, she will not run for reelection of her seat. Her last council meeting will be on Dec. 23.

Rondinaro told The Coast Star that “it’s not a position that I want to leave, but right now I need to just step aside.”

“But I’m not going anywhere,” she continued. “I’m stepping back, but no one’s losing me. I’m still going to be very active in the community.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.