BELMAR — Almost two decades after it began, the Belmar Tourism Commissions’ annual Dine & Discover food tour continues to be an anticipated Belmar/Lake Como tradition for businesses and visitors alike each year.

On Sunday, March 9, guests arrived in Belmar to embark on a tour of Main Street establishments aboard a trolley, tasting small bites of their most popular menu items.

The tour offered something for everyone, from Mexican, Indian and Italian cuisine to sweet treats of donuts and ice cream or an ice cold local brew.

John Bonevich, one of the event coordinators, told The Coast Star that the idea behind Dine & Discover was born out of the tourism commission 17 years ago, beginning with just five businesses and 200 attendees.

Described as a “taste of Belmar,” organizers said that it allows people to come down to the Shore during the quieter winter months, adding that a majority of this year’s attendees were visitors from all over the tri-state area.

Bonevich said friends and families come in all different sizes of groups, from single attendees to families up to 26 individuals.

Over the years, the tour has grown exponentially, and this year included 30 restaurants and almost 1,200 people testing out all that Belmar has to offer.

With bigger crowds also came the need for more trollies to transport attendees around the borough. Trollies were first introduced to the tour in 2018. There are now four.

This year’s participating businesses included 10th Ave. Burrito Co., Anchor Tavern, Bar Anticipation, Beach Haus Brewery, Buffet Latino, Cielito Lindo, Coney Waffle Ice Cream Cakery, Coney Waffle Ice Cream Test Kitchen, Corner Bagelry of Belmar, Federico’s Pizza, Hoagito’s, India Garden, Joe’s Surf Shack, Klein’s, Kotta Sushi, La Dolce Vita, Main Street Donuts, Marina Grille, Mike’s Giant Submarines, Mr. Shrimp Seafood, Nourished by Nature, Playa Bowls, Ragin’ Cajun, Sweet Tease Tea Room and Vinnie’s Cheesesteaks & Pizza.