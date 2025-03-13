WALL TOWNSHIP — A disorderly conduct and harassment case against Wall resident Kelly Davis has been dismissed, after the Howell football player involved in the incident did not show up in court last week.

According to Davis’s attorney Edward J. Kologi, when Kelly Davis, 53, appeared in Wall Township Municipal Court on March 5 before Judge Roger McLaughlin, the prosecutor’s motion to dismiss was granted.

Kologi said the case was predicated upon a statement by a Howell football player about something Davis allegedly said to him.

“It was a case based upon something that he initiated, and he was notified by the court, and did not appear to testify,” Kologi said. “The judge was agreeable with the prosecutor’s motion to dismiss, because he did not have sufficient evidence to prove the case.”

Multiple attempts to reach the Wall Township prosecutor on the case, Matthew Borriello, were unsuccessful.

Davis was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment on Oct. 19, 2024, according to a Wall police press release issued at the time, following a Wall versus Howell football game on the previous day.

According to the Wall Township Police press release, after the Friday night game at the Wall High School football field, Davis allegedly entered the field and confronted a football player from Howell Township, leading to a disturbance that required police and school security intervention. Davis was then escorted off the field and school premises. Following the event, witness statements were gathered to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation prior to filing charges on Saturday, according to the release.

Witnesses reported to police after the incident that Davis’ behavior was “aggressive and disruptive, causing concern among players, coaches and spectators,” according to the release.

The situation did not get physical, Wall Chief of Police Sean O’Halloran told The Coast Star at the time.

Kologi said Davis’ defense had subpoenaed multiple witnesses to testify at the trial last week.

“We objected to any continuation of the case,” Kologi said. “We had subpoenaed four Wall police officers as well as the supervisor of security for the Wall School District as our witnesses, because based on their reports, their testimony was going to be favorable to Kelly Davis.”

Chief O’Halloran spoke to The Coast Star this week on the matter, saying that Wall Police’s response during the incident was necessary.

“We understand that emotions can run high in situations involving youth sports, but it is important to remember that the role of law enforcement is to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved,” O’Halloran said. “The officers acted in accordance with their training and responsibilities, prioritizing public safety and de-escalation. In this instance, the dismissal of the case does not reflect any fault in the officers’ actions. They responded professionally, adhering to the law, and their response was necessary to prevent potential escalation of a volatile situation.”

Kologi said Davis never intended to harass anyone when she entered onto the field.

“Kelly Davis has suffered tremendously from this because too many people were just assuming that there was something there, but we believe there was nothing there,” Kologi said. “Kelly Davis did not go on to the field to accost anybody. She went on to the field because that’s how she exited, because she has a significant back problem due to a surgery and she cannot be in a crowd of people, because if she got knocked around, it could cause her tremendous difficulty.”

Chief O’Halloran spoke on the decorum that members of the community should be adhering to while at township sporting events.

“We want to take this opportunity to remind the community that disruptive behavior, especially on or around the field, will not be tolerated,” O’Halloran said. “We encourage all parents, players and spectators to remain respectful and mindful of the safety of others to ensure that our sporting events remain safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

Multiple attempts to reach the superintendent of Wall Township Public Schools and the Wall Township Schools Athletic Director were unsuccessful.

