Mary Ellen Dalton McCann a beloved mother, sister, grandmother – December 13, 1940 – March 11, 2025, passed away peacefully at the age of 84, under the considerate care of Wellington Estates, Spring Lake.



Mary Ellen is survived by her three children Jonathan McCann, Megan McCann Ranahan (Patrick), and Kate McCann (Kevin McAlinn); her treasured granddaughters Avery