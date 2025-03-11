JACKSON – The St. Rose boys basketball team won its third straight Non-Public B South sectional title on Monday, defeating Rutgers Prep 86-55.

The Purple Roses will play Roselle Catholic, 3 p.m. Friday at Rutgers University.

Tickets are available online only at njsiaa.org/tickets.

St. Rose broke the game open in the third quarter against the Argonauts. The Purple Roses extended a 39-29 lead at the half to 66-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Evan Romano led the St. Rose offensive explosion, scoring 17 of his 27 points during the third quarter. Jayden Hodge had 22 points for the Purple Roses in the win.