MANASQUAN – It was a Manasquan basketball sectional sweep on Saturday.

The Warriors girls’ and boys’ teams both defeated Rumson-Fair Haven in the Central Jersey Group 2 final in front of a packed house at home on Saturday.

The girls went first, defeating the Bulldogs 57-38, before the boys took the court and earned a 48-36 win over Rumson.

It marked the first time in three years that Manasquan enjoyed a home court sweep for sectional titles. It was the second straight sectional title for the girls and the sixth straight for the boys.

The two teams both used an impressive second quarter to take control of the game. The Manasquan girls outscored the Bulldogs 27-9 in the second quarter to take a 43-13 lead at the half.

The Warrior girls were led by Shea Donnelly, who had 14 points.

The Manasquan boys outscored Rumson 13-2 in the second quarter, limiting the Bulldogs to only eight points during the first half.

Rey Weinseimer led the Warriors with 17 points, while Griffin Linstra had 13 for Manasquan.

The Manasquan girls and boys will both play at Monroe High School in the Group 2 semifinal on Wednesday.

The girls will play Middle Township at 5 p.m. and the boys will play Camden at 7 p.m.