POINT PLEASANT — A night honoring businesses and celebrating the mayor’s birthday took center stage at the annual Chamber of Commerce’s President’s Gala.

The Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual President’s Gala last Friday, swearing in a new board of directors and honoring local individuals and businesses.

One of these individuals was Mayor Robert Sabosik, who owns ME Sabosik Associates Inc., located on Bridge Avenue. Not only was the mayor honored with a Lifetime Leadership Award, but Friday also happened to be his birthday, so the chamber, along with many other attendees, hosted a surprise celebration for him as well.

Michelle Coffey, president of the chamber of commerce, told The Ocean Star, “The Gala is an event we do every year to honor local businesses in the town and present our leadership awards for businesses in town that have gone out of their way, excelled and showed exceptional leadership qualities.”

Other awards given out throughout the evening were the Leadership Award for Entrepreneurship, awarded to Dream Tree Designs Co.; Leadership Award for Outstanding Volunteer/Community Service, awarded to The Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant; Leadership for Business Excellence, awarded to Castaways Cafe & Grill; and Leadership Award for Best New Member, awarded to Mauve Shoppe.

“It is a great night for all the businesses in town to meet with each other, kick back and relax, dance, drink and have a great time,” said Coffey.

This event has been running for many years, according to Coffey, existing long before she assumed the role of president for the chamber. She further said, “This is one of our signature events that we like to have for our local businesses.”

