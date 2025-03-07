BRADLEY BEACH — After four years, the restoration project of the Bradley Beach movie theater has officially been shut down, Bradley Lab LLC announced in a press release on Friday.

“It is with great sadness and disappointment that we must inform you that the endeavor has ultimately failed to materialize, and we are ceasing work on the project effective immediately,” the press release said.

According to the release, Bradley Lab estimated pre-opening costs to be approximately $1.53 million, however with “rapidly escalating costs for materials, supplies and a quality contractor” the project has pre-opening costs that would exceed $3 million.

“As generous as our investors have been and despite our efforts, the funds necessary to complete the Bradley project are simply unavailable,” the release said.

The release, signed by Bradley Lab representatives Luke Parker Bowles, Brandon Jones and Rich Townsend looks towards the future of the property and emphasizes the company’s “want to be helpful in the transition in any way possible.”

The cinema was slated to opened as The Bradley, a single-screen first-run movie theater and event space equipped with an accompaning cocktail lounge. While the company has ceased work on the project, the release notes the “great deal of intellectual property” that has been invested in the project over the last four years including design and structural studies and architectural work that the company would “furnish” to the location’s next owner and investors, with the ultimate hope of identifying a new tenant to complete the cinema project.

“We continue to believe that the cinema and the necessity of a vibrant community center in local communities is of great importance. Despite our belief, the business model must be sustainable. Main Street in Bradley Beach deserves reliable and long sustaining businesses,” the release said in conclusion.

