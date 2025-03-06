SPRING LAKE — The return of the annual Trout Contest for Kids hosted by the Shark River Surf Anglers (SRSA) fishing club is set for Saturday, April 5, offering a full day of free fishing and community fun for all.

Those interested can help stock the lake with several hundred trout ahead of the fishing contest on March 29 at 9:30 a.m. at Mercer Avenue.

“For those new to our tradition, we collaborate with the Musky Trout Hatchery in Asbury to facilitate the stocking of over 600 trout – including some true trophies exceeding 10 pounds – into the waters of Spring Lake,” said Greg Hueth, trout committee chairman and SRSA president, in a press release. “This effort ensures that our young contestants have a solid population of formidable ‘opponents’ awaiting them for the contest.”

On April 5, the festivities will kick off with fishing at 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m., fish will be weighed in preparation for the awards ceremony, where contestants will receive their prizes.

Each year, Hueth said, the event draws approximately 1,000 young anglers and their families out to the lake, and is hoping for the same turnout next month.

Contestants will be broken into several age categories. A grand prize will be awarded to the overall winner, and individual prizes will be given to four anglers in different age groups for first, second and third place who catch the heaviest trout.

Even those who don’t end up catching a fish will “go home a winner,” Hueth said, as all participants will receive a goody bag with a variety of fun items.

The day is entirely free to young anglers and their families, thanks to generous donations from event sponsors and community members.

Throughout the day, anglers can enjoy breakfast and lunch courtesy of the event’s sponsors, including hot chocolate, donuts, bagels, hot dogs, chips, juice, ice cream and soda.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.