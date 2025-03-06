BRADLEY BEACH — Third graders from Bradley Beach Elementary School (BBES) took a short commute from school grounds on Brinley Avenue to Main Street, where, for the afternoon, they got a behind-the-scenes perspective into daily borough operations.

Representatives from the borough council, police department, fire department, first aid squad and department of public works took time out of their day to offer a glimpse into their work.

Gathered in the council chambers ahead of the arrival of Jennifer Pingitore and Amanda Silverstein’s third grade classes, Mayor Al Gubitosi, council members Shana Greenblatt and Jane DeNoble, Tourism Director Amy Hall and representatives from the police department prepared for the group’s arrival by checking the pretend “passports” that guided the students throughout their trip.

Students were ushered into borough hall, where they were greeted by the mayor, who for the first time in his tenure at the helm of Bradley Beach welcomed the third graders to borough hall. The invested students, most of whom were extremely excited to be in a setting different from their normal classroom, attentively listened while the mayor described the thrilling work the Bradley Beach Borough Council oversees, from taxes to bond ordinances.

“We come here at night and we spend a lot of time figuring out how to make things really good in Bradley Beach,” Gubitosi told the crowd of third-graders.

Each student received a “Third Grade Passport,” a Bradley Beach pen and stickers, with which the students tracked their arrivals and departures from the several municipal offices and departments they journeyed to on their visit.

According to Gubitosi, the tradition of inviting BBES third-graders to borough hall has been intricate in bridging a gap between town employees, elected officials and first responders and the children they serve in the community.

After discussing municipal government and the operations of the borough council, third-graders were greeted by Bradley Beach Police Department Captain Terry Browning who introduced himself and the other officers in attendance and answered a range of inquiries from the elementary school students.

Following a question-and-answer session led by Capt. Browning, Lt. Josephine Celauro led the third-graders on a tour through the police department. The students got an inside look in the department’s communications room where they met dispatchers who guided them through the high-tech room. After being given special mood-colored bracelets by Capt. Browning, the students were thrilled to check out the jail, where they resisted touching handcuffs while peeping into the department’s holding area.

Neighboring Bradley Beach residents most likely heard when officers led the students outside the department, where two patrol cars and their accompanying sirens captured the attention of the enthusiastic third graders. After getting a detailed tour of the squad cars, Sgt. William Major showed off the department’s newest K-9, Rico. While students remained on the sidewalk, Sgt. Major showed off a few tricks in Rico’s arsenal before the group ventured back inside.

Students then toured the fire department, where they were given their own fire hats, checked out firefighting equipment and viewed several of the department’s trucks. Members of the Bradley Beach Department of Public Works displayed one of the borough’s bright red garbage trucks and invited the teachers and students for a photograph.

