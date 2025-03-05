BELMAR — A new ruling by the state Superior Court has again reaffirmed the borough zoning board’s 2022 decision to approve several variances to allow for construction of a condominium complex at the site of the previous Belmar Inn, located at 12th Avenue.

The ruling, decided on Feb. 25 by Judges Lisa Firko, Avis Bishop-Thompson and Lorraine M. Augostini, upholds the court’s previous 2023 ruling to an appeal on the matter.

The new ruling again reaffirms the zoning board’s July 2022 approval for an application from Edelman Investment Group LLC (Edelman) to merge two lots and demolish the existing structures in order to make way for a four-story, 57-foot-tall, market-rate condominium building. The previous Superior Court ruling on the subject, issued on Oct. 19, 2023, also upheld this board decision.

“Hopefully this now ends the appeals,” said William Shipers, one of the principals for Edelman along with partner Dave Lonski, whose law firm also represented the LLC in court. “A handful of objectors have frustrated Belmar getting rid of the Belmar Inn for the past three years with frivolous appellate arguments, both at the trial level and the appellate division.”

“The appellate division unanimously indicated in a 37-page opinion that we were correct and that the plaintiffs were misapplying the law in hopes of appeals,” he said. “Also I think that the redevelopment of the Belmar Inn into the 24 luxury condominiums is going to be a centerpiece in Belmar and spur redevelopment and revitalization of the central portion of the beach area in Belmar.”

The plaintiffs of the two cases — Art Ammermuller, Steven and Linda Bloom, and Brian and Cecelia Matthews — had appealed the zoning board’s decision and argued that the board “acted arbitrarily, capriciously and unreasonably in violation of law by exceeding its authority and impermissibly relying on a desire to replace an existing, non-conforming use – the Belmar Inn, a rooming house,” according to the 2023 ruling.

According to the new ruling, in these consolidated appeals, the plaintiffs appealed from the Oct. 19, 2023 Law Division order affirming a resolution of the defendant – the borough zoning board – that granted defendant Edelman’s application for variance relief, design waivers and site plan approval.

Zoning Board Attorney Kevin Kennedy did not return calls for comment by The Coast Star.

Daniel L. Steinhagen, attorney for appellants Ammermuller and the Blooms, declined to comment.

Lawrence H. Shapiro, attorney for appellants the Matthews, could not be reached for comment.

