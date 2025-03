Mrs. Ann Stumpfl Taylor, age 80, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, February 17, 2025. She was born October 2, 1944, in Neptune, NJ, a daughter of the late August (Gus) and Annette Stumpfl.

Ann was preceded in death by her sons, Samuel Wilde Taylor, Jr. of Braselton, Georgia, and Kyle Bernard