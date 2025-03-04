POINT PLEASANT BEACH — As the winds howled late into the evening, residents sought refuge at Martell’s over the weekend as A Gift from the Heart hosted their annual Night at the Races fundraiser.

This fundraiser played old horse races for attendees to “bet” on with fake money. This fake money can be cashed in for tickets, which will, in turn, be used to enter the massive gift auction and other giveaways the organization will be running. Eight races played over the evening, with 64 horses “racing” throughout the evening.

Over a hundred people gathered inside the bar, as they ate, drank and supported this worthy cause. A Gift from the Heart’s mission is to “empower young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing them with job training, employment and socialization,” according to its website. The organization is located at 715 Arnold Ave.

Volunteers work with the employees of the store to foster independence while teaching the young adults how to create, design, produce and package items that will be sold in the gift shop. These young adults work within their abilities but are always encouraged to gain new skills.

Jane Carroll, treasurer and secretary of A Gift from the Heart, said, “This is our annual big fundraiser, with over 180 people in attendance.”

She further said, “Last year, we talked about doing a big fundraiser. We walked about doing a casino night but decided on this. Everyone had such a good time last year that we decided to do it again.” Carroll noticed the crowd was considerably larger this year too from last year’s.

Phyllis Thomson, founder of A Gift from the Heart, told The Ocean Star, “Without events like this, we couldn’t keep the lights on. It is through the generosity and well-being of community members coming out to support us and our mission that allows us to continue to better serve the individuals with special needs within our community.”

