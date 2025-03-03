POINT PLEASANT — A two-car accident on the Route 88 bridge results in one vehicle being overturned.

On March 2, at approximately 6:33 p.m., officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident on the Route 88 bridge in the westbound lanes. One of the vehicles had rolled over.

Upon arrival, officers assessed the scene and were able to assist both the driver and passenger of the overturned vehicle safely. One occupant of the second vehicle involved sustained a non-life threatening injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Captain Christopher Leonhardt, during the investigation, Police Officer Robert Stowe detected signs of alcohol impairment in the driver of the overturned vehicle. The driver, Daniel O’Neill, a 30-year-old resident of Brick, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI). He was processed at police headquarters and released in accordance with John’s Law.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming. These charges are subject to a presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.