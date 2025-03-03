SPRING LAKE — Members of the Spring Lake and Heights community gathered at The Breakers over the weekend, as the Spring Lake First Aid and Emergency Squad hosted a celebratory dinner for all their accomplishments over the last year.

Andrea Rodgers, president of the Spring Lake First Aid and Emergency Squad, told The Coast Star, “Tonight is a celebration of our service in the last year and we are very excited.”

This organization has been serving the Spring Lake community for 97 years, after being founded in 1928. The first aid squad provides immediate service to both Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights 24/7.

The evening saw an award ceremony, recognizing people for their accomplishments in 2024, swearing-in the new board members for this upcoming year and plenty of dancing throughout the night.

“We love serving the community,” said Rodgers. “We like the feeling of helping other people when they need it. Even within the squad, there is this camaraderie so we get along like a family.”

Jennifer Naughton, mayor of Spring Lake, told The Coast Star, “We have one of the most productive and longest serving volunteer first aid organizations in the state. The residents of the town and the governing body are so well served by these volunteers. It is an honor to be here and I have the opportunity to swear them in for this year’s work.”

The mayor further said, “We have come to count on the first aid. They have been at my house several times. I am sure if you asked most people here, they have had some personal impact and we don’t want to take it for granted.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_springlake]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.