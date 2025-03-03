BELMAR/LAKE COMO — Belmar and Lake Como became a sea of green over the weekend, as the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade overtook the municipalities.

With hundreds of thousands of people lining Main Avenue, people from all over the state gathered on the streets, shops and bars of Belmar to see the many exciting floats and performances in one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the whole state.

From organizations one would expect, such as the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh to Belmar Library’s Winston the therapy dog, there was no shortage of music, entertainment and performances in the parade.

Sheila Murphy, parade publicist and former deputy grand marshal, told The Coast Star, “This day is the Irish-American community giving back, that is really what this is about. Irish people in Ireland are really proud of their heritage, and we are really proud of our ancestors and what they brought to this country.”

The weather may have been bone-chillingly cold, but this did not hinder any efforts from both the parade committee side, nor the party-goers throughout the towns.

“Nothing keeps the Belmar parade off the streets,” said Murphy. ‘It is cold today, but that doesn’t matter. We have done this in the rain and snow. I have been doing this for over 31 years, and people always come down to town and we are taking off regardless.”

From the grandstand, right across the street from Pyanoe Plaza, not only was this the greatest concentration of people watching the parade, but this was the central hub for all announcements, introductions and performances throughout parade day.

The parade’s announcer this year was Edward Neafsey, who was also a past grand marshal. As the many different organizations came by, he took time to introduce each and every one of them, only stepping away when certain performances and ceremonies were to be led by others.

He said, “This is a fine tradition where we have a fine turnout of people. We have people, who I would say today, are really brave-hearted for dealing with the weather. They are out to celebrate their Irish heritage…There is a strong Irish community here, and it is important to remember your heritage and your culture.”

One of the individuals Neafsey stepped away from was Bobby Burn, who was singing the Irish and American national anthems towards the start of the parade. He said, “I really enjoy doing this. It’s my heritage. My father was an Irish fiddler, I was an Irish and Broadway entertainer and my brothers are Irish entertainers. I am retired now but this is one of the few things I do to keep my Irish heritage alive.”

He also jokingly said that he is able to keep his voice fresh and warm, despite the frigid weather, with a little bit of Jameson.

Chip Cavanagh, chairman of the parade, told The Coast Star, “This parade started back in 1974. It was a small, little parade to celebrate the Irish heritage of Jersey Shore, and has grown into this large parade now.”

He commended his fellow committee members, emergency personnel and volunteers throughout the whole parade for helping make sure the parade is safe and runs smoothly all day long.

“This is a great way to kick off the beginning of the summer,” said Cavanagh. “In just a month from now, there will be people coming back down here for the shore, so this is a great way to start the summer off.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.