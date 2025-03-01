TOMS RIVER — A Neptune City man and former performing arts teacher was sentenced to lifetime parole supervision Friday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office (OCPO) announced Friday.

Douglas Bollinger, 57, of Neptune City, was arrested and charged in August 2024 for acts that took place in 2019 in his capacity as a teacher at the Ocean County Vocational Technical School – Performing Arts Academy, located in Toms River, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer in a press release at the time. The incidents occurred in Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park.

On Friday, Bollinger “was sentenced by the Honorable Dina M. Vicari, J.S.C., to parole supervision for life relative to his previously entered guilty plea to endangering the welfare of a child. Judge Vicari also ordered that Bollinger be subject to the terms of Megan’s Law as well as Nicole’s Law, which permanently prohibits him from having any contact with his victim. Finally, Judge Vicari ordered that Bollinger permanently forfeit any future public employment and teaching certifications in the State of New Jersey. Bollinger pled guilty to the charge before Judge Vicari on Nov. 18, 2024.”

“An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit revealed that between February 2019 and August 2019, Bollinger — while employed in his official capacity as a teacher at the Ocean County Performing Arts Academy — engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with a student in both Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park,” said the OCPO in a Friday, Feb. 28 press release.

Originally charged with endangering the welfare of a child as well as criminal sexual contact, the prosecutor said Friday that “issues in the course of this investigation created challenges in the State’s ability to prove more serious charges against this defendant beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“The victim is cognizant of those issues, and is in support of this resolution,” Billhimer said. “As part of the resolution in this case, the defendant has been ordered to permanently forfeit his teaching license. Given the nature of the allegations, it was imperative to ensure that Bollinger will never again be in a position of supervisory authority over students.”

