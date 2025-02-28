LAVALLETTE — Born in England to an American father and a Jamaican mother, Dave Revels’ musical roots were planted early on, from whistling around the house as music played to joining his school’s glee club.

Over the past 50-plus years, Revels has parlayed his natural knack for singing, writing and vocal arranging into a career that includes a hefty solo catalogue as well as time spent performing in acclaimed vocal groups such as The Persuasions and The Drifters.

At Lavallette’s Upper Shores Library last week, Revels dropped by to explain his long and ever-changing music career, sharing his “Stories and Songs” presentation with an eager audience in a packed space. The Ocean Star caught up with Revels after the event to discuss his career, starting from the very beginning of his musical passion.

“I would have to say I’ve lived a charmed, blessed life, being in the right place at the right time,” he said. “I was born in England; my father’s U.S. Air Force, and my mother’s Jamaican. That’s where they met. I lived in Jamaica for several years of my early life, and came back here to the United States when I was 11 — that was the beginning of my life here in America.”

“I always hummed around the house and listened to music as a kid, but it’s when I got to high school that I auditioned for glee club,” he explained. “I was a relatively shy person at the time, but I tried out and I got the part; all the people in the school who sang gravitated towards me, and I formed my first group in high school. The rest goes from there — I was also blessed to have been schooled by the greatest a cappella group of all time, The Persuasions. I was mentored by Jayotis Washington, and when I was a youngster, he taught me harmony.”

Across his more than five decades of singing, writing and performing, Revels has been involved in musical pursuits of all styles and sizes — and he is still going strong. Currently, he is the lead singer and songwriter for The Persuasions, the group that mentored him early in his career. He is also known for his time, during the ‘80s, in The Drifters, an R&B and doo-wop group best known for their 1960s hits “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk” and “This Magic Moment.”

“Everyone knows ‘Under the Boardwalk,’ but I didn’t do it at the library — someone later reminded me that I had come all the way to the boardwalk and didn’t do ‘Under the Boardwalk,’” said Revels. “I said to her that that’s always the case when I do a show; somebody goes, ‘That’s a very nice presentation, but you didn’t do my song.’ But I did do ‘Save the Last Dance for Me’ and ‘This Magic Moment.’”

He also told The Ocean Star about the breadth of experiences he was able to have as a member of The Drifters, saying he “really went to rock ‘n’ roll and soul school” while on tour as a member of the group.

“I did the last ‘American Bandstand’ tour in 1989 with Dick Clark, and on that tour were The Association, The Guess Who and The Spinners,” Revels said. Other stars he has come across in his touring life included Bo Diddley, Chubby Checker and Chuck Berry.

“A lot would know me from The Drifters,” said Revels, “but in general, I’ve been around for so long that I’ve developed my own reputation for what I do as an artist. And all those things — they blend together like you’d put a nice smoothie together in the blender, where you get something really tasty.”

