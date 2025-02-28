BELMAR — A man was pulled from the Belmar Marina on the opposite side of the walkway railing underneath the Route 35 Bridge Thursday night. The victim has since been pronounced deceased.

According to a press release from Police Chief Tina Scott, on Thursday, Feb. 27, at approximately 9 p.m., the Belmar Police Department received a report of a subject in the water near the Route 35 bridge. Upon arrival, patrol officers immediately began searching the area under the bridge on the north side of the Belmar Marina. The male victim was discovered submerged on the opposite side of the walkway railing underneath the bridge.

The release states that the caller had witnessed the victim fall over the railing from the walkway underneath the bridge and was attempting to assist the victim out of the water. “At this time, the victim was unresponsive and did not respond to any instructions from officers on scene,” the release states.

Additional personnel from surrounding agencies, including the Belmar Water Rescue Team, Avon Police Department, Wall Township Police and EMS, Neptune City Police Department and paramedics from Jersey Shore University Medical Center, arrived to assist in the rescue operation.

“The victim was successfully lifted from the water and over the railing,” the release states. “Lifesaving efforts were initiated immediately and the victim was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Once at the medical facility, lifesaving measures continued for approximately 80 minutes. Unfortunately, despite extensive efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Belmar Police Department. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending next of kin notification.

“The Belmar Police Department would like to thank the multiple agencies that assisted in the response, including the Belmar Water Rescue Team, Belmar Fire Department, Avon Police Department, Neptune City Police Department, Wall Township Police Department and EMS, and Jersey Shore University Medical Center,” the release states.