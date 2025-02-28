POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough will be undergoing a revaluation over the next 24 to 30 months, as introduced via ordinance at the last council meeting.

Mayor Robert Sabosik said this will be approximately a two year process, and that this is not a cheap process either. The council unanimously introduced an ordinance allocating $821,020 for the process.

“This revaluation is mandated by both the state and the county every 10 years,” said the mayor. “We are up to 13 or 14 years now, and we have been mandated and forced to do this.”

Revaluation is a periodic program undertaken in order to appraise all real property in terms of its full market value.

Mayor Sabosik also ensured that after this process is over, residents will not see any tax hikes regardless of how their property is assessed. He said, “You have the same amount of taxes collected. You don’t have a collection rate that changes.”

“What happens is that different homes that are newer and bigger, they might get evaluated more, tax-wise,” said the mayor. “Historcally, one third of the town goes up in value, one third goes down and one third stays the same.”

The mayor also said he and the council have been “fighting” to do this for some time now. He explained, “What I have done with council, professionals and our town administrator, I have written letters stating the rate of increase for our homes in our town has been so great…It is not a pleasant experience, as it costs the town a lot of money. We try to keep our heads down.”

A public hearing on this ordinance will be held on Monday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at borough hall, 2233 Bridge Ave.

