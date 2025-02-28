BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Home and School Association (HSA) will be hosting its annual gift auction this March.

At a new location this year, friends and family of the school community are invited to the Bay Head Yacht Club, 111 Metcalfe St., for an evening of amazing prizes.

Larissa Robinson, president of the HSA, told The Ocean Star, “The gift auction is something our school has been doing for decades. The gift auction is your typical event at a venue where you have lots of amazing prizes.”

The event will be Friday, March 28, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125 each and include an open bar for the duration of the event, cocktail hour, buffet dinner and coffee/dessert.

This year, some of the big, hot-ticket items are a dinner for 10 in the wine room at Charlie’s, one week stay in Tortola, in the Caribbean, and a golf threesome at the Manasquan River Golf Club.

Robinson commended the co-chairs of this year’s event, Esther Brennan and Michelle Daly, for putting together the event. Last year, the HSA raised over $24,000 for the school.

“We have some returning gold-level sponsors that have always been very supportive of our school and events,” said Robinson, commending all the organizations and businesses for their continued support for the school.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.