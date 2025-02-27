Celebrations and festivities highlighting Irish culture are set to hit a slew of New Jersey towns in honor of St. Patrick’s Day next month.

BELMAR/LAKE COMO

The 52nd annual Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take to Main Street of Belmar and Lake Como on Sunday, March 2, starting at 12:30 p.m.

The parade steps off from 22nd Avenue and Main Street in Lake Como and heads north a mile and a half up Main Street through Belmar, ending at Sixth Avenue and Main Street, Dave Stanley Way.

This year’s grand marshals will be Matthew Lee and Fran Griffin, both longtime members of the parade committee. According to Parade Chairman Eugene “Chip” Cavanagh, “Both Fran and Matt are a tremendous asset to the parade itself and the Irish-American community. They are both people we count on year after year. They both donate countless hours each parade season.”

This year’s parade is set to be bigger and better than ever, with last year’s event garnering approximately 175,000 attendees who were treated to about 6,500 marchers, 15 pipe-and-drum bands and six marching bands.

More information about the parade can be found online at belmarparade.com.

ATLANTIC CITY

The 2025 Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take to the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Saturday, March 8, at around 1 p.m.

The 37th annual parade’s schedule starts with participant line-up at 11 a.m., followed by floats and vehicles in position by noon for a parade step-off at around 1 p.m.

The parade’s grand marshal this year will be Atlantic City Police Department Deputy Chief Bridget Pierce, who the parade website states has devoted over 29 years of service to the police department. “The Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has a rich tradition of selecting outstanding individuals to lead the celebration, and Deputy Chief Bridget Pierce embodies the very best of leadership, community and family,” the website states.

According to the website, “It’s a unique parade that brings diverse groups of ethnicities, religions and ages together for a peaceful and fun day of celebration while benefiting the bars, restaurants, casinos and small and large businesses in our area; all while shining a positive light upon the great city of Atlantic City and watching so many school, string and piper bands, Irish dancers and floats.”

More information about the parade can be found online at acstpatricksdayparade.com.

OCEAN COUNTY

This year’s Ocean County St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off down the Boulevard in Seaside Heights on Saturday, March 8, at noon.

The parade starts at from the Boulevard, stepping off from J Street and heading north to Carteret Avenue.

This year’s Ocean County parade will honor Grand Marshal Herbert McGrath, alongside Irishwomen of the Year Aileen Gulino and Becky Christensen.

For more information on the parade, visit ocstpatricksdayparade.com/parade.

RUMSON

The Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take to the streets on Sunday, March 9, at 1 p.m.

The parade route, approximately one mile long, starts on Allen Street and River Road and follows East River Road to end at the intersection of Carton Street and Forrest Avenue. The parade is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.

The 2025 beneficiary of this year’s parade will be No Limits Cafe of Middletown, which employs adults with intellectual disabilities. “The Cafe’s mission is to empower adults with intellectual disabilities by providing jobs and job training to help them lead fulfilling lives within our community and to increase awareness of their potential,” the parade website states.

This year’s grand marshal for Rumson honors Christopher Rinn, of Fair Haven, whose “life is defined by his commitment to service and community,” according to the parade website. “As Grand Marshal of the 2025 Rumson St. Patrick’s Day Parade, he looks forward to celebrating Irish heritage and the vibrant spirit of the Greater Rumson community.”

More information about the parade can be found online at rumsonstpatricksdayparade.org.

WOODBRIDGE

The American Irish Association of Woodbridge’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to take to Main Street on Sunday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m.

The parade steps off from Woodbridge High School, then proceeds down Freeman Street to Linden Avenue, onto Greet Street to Amboy Avenue (Route 35), then proceeds down Main Street to end at town hall.

This year’s parade in Woodbridge will honor Grand Marshal Ed McSherry, as well as Irish Woman of the Year Peggy Foley, Irish Man of the Year Sean Daly, Miss American Irish Alesandra McFadden and Lady-in-Waiting Kaitlin Discoll.

More information about the parade can be found online at amerirish.com.

NEWARK

The 90th Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Friday, March 14, at 1 p.m. sharp in Newark’s downtown.

The parade will form starting at noon at Mulberry Street and Lafayette Street (Prudential Center). Opening ceremonies and parade review will take place at noon at the reviewing stand, located at Four Gateway, 100 Mulberry St. The parade route proceeds north on Mulberry Street, turns left onto Center Street, passing the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), crosses Broad Street onto Central Avenue, continues past the Central Avenue/Halsey Street reviewing stand and ends at Harriet Tubman Square (formerly Washington Park).

After the parade, participants will reassemble at the Central Avenue/Halsey Street reviewing stand to present awards to the school band contest winners.

This year’s Newark parade will honor Grand Marshal Sean McGovern, Esq., of Newark. “Sean is deeply honored to lead this milestone 90th Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade and is committed to upholding Newark’s Irish-American community’s rich traditions and legacy,” states a press release on the parade’s website.

More information about the Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade can be found online at newarkstpatricksdayparade.org.

MORRIS COUNTY

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade of Morris County is set for Saturday, March 15 at noon.

The parade steps off at the Morristown Municipal Building, located on South Street. The parade marches down South Street around the green and the parade ends at the corner of Washington Street.

This year’s parade grand marshal honors Keith Wood, who is a Chester resident and has marched in the Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade every year since it began in 1979. “But 2025 will be different,” a press release on the parade’s website states. “When the parade steps off at noon on March 15, Wood will trade the Glengarry bonnet of a piper for a Grand Marshal’s top hat.”

More information about the parade can be found online at paradeday.com.

FREEHOLD

The Freehold Borough Arts Council’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set for Sunday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m.

This year’s parade route is “packed with tons of fun and Irish traditions,” the parade website states, as participants will march from McLean Street and down Main Street to the Freehold Elk’s Lodge 1454.

The 14th annual parade will line up on West Main starting at 11:30 a.m. before the 2025 Grand Marshal Induction Ceremony at noon, held at 62 West Main St., in front of the American Legion Freehold-Monmouth Post 54. The parade steps off down Main Street at 12:30 p.m.

This year’s parade will honor Grand Marshal Tim MacCutcheon and Community Grand Marshal Tommy Taylor. In addition to parade festivities, the event will also include several contests for Best Dressed Baby Under 3, Best Dressed Dog, Best Dressed Adult, Best Decorated Bicycle and Best Dressed Motorcycle.

Various after-party celebrations are also planned following the parade. For more information, visit downtownfreehold.com.

SOUTH AMBOY

The 2025 South Amboy St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Sunday, March 16, at 2 p.m.

Marchers will line up on South Pine Avenue starting at noon. The parade steps off at 2 p.m., heading north of South Pine Avenue, then turning right onto Bordentown Avenue, left onto South Stevens Avenue, right onto Second Street and then right onto Broadway, where the parade ends at the reviewing stage.

“The parade is one of the biggest events in South Amboy and has become one of the largest parades in the State of New Jersey, with more than 23 bands and over 2,000 marchers,” states the parade’s website.

This year’s parade will honor Grand Marshal Mark Herdman, Deputy Grand Marshal Reverend Stanley Gromadzki and Honorary Grand Marshal Donna Williams.

More information about the parade can be found online at southamboyparade.com.

HIGHLANDS

The 20th annual Highlands St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Highlands Business Partnership, is set for Saturday, March 22, at 2 p.m., stepping off from Huddy Park and marching down Bay Avenue.

“This free event, with colorful festivities, will highlight Irish culture with nearly 100 marching units, including bagpipers, marching bands, Irish dancers and beautifully decorated floats,” states the visitnj.org website.

This year’s parade grand marshal will be Timothy Hill. The annual floats competition will also be held this year, with trophy awards being presented to the winner in four categories: best of show, most original, prettiest and best apparatus.

More information about the parade can be found online at highlandsnj.com.