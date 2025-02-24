TOMS RIVER — Jeffrey Finlay, 56, of Brick Township, pled guilty to two counts of animal cruelty in connection with events that occurred in Brick on May 4, 2023.

The guilty plea was before Judge Kenneth T. Palmer on Feb. 24 and sentencing for Finlay will take place on April 25, where the State will be seeking a term of 180 days in the Ocean County Jail as a condition of probation, in addition to a lifetime ban on animal ownership and community service not involving animals.

On May 4, 2023, Officers from the Brick Township Police Department were requested to respond to 730 Mantoloking Road – by Finlay himself – for assistance with removing an excessive number of animals from his residence.

Responding Officers discovered approximately 157 cats and three dogs living at the residence.

Once the police arrived on the scene, they requested assistance from Berkeley Hazmat and the Brick Township Fire District No. 1. Once conditions were determined to be safe, authorities began removing the animals, according to the department.

According to the health department, the family that was keeping the animals in the home consented to the surrender of the animals.

Police said that due to limited resources, the removal of animals from the residence to appropriate care facilities took over 24 hours for all personnel involved.

Over the course of 24 hours, the animals were removed from the residence and transferred for treatment and evaluation to the Northern and Southern Ocean County Animal Facilities, which are under the direction of the Ocean County Health Department.

Finlay was initially charged with a disorderly persons offense: failure to provide care of a living animal or creature, and two ordinance violations: failure to license an animal or creature and violating the prohibition against harboring five or more cats/dogs combination.

All of the animals removed from the home were sent to the department’s shelters in Manahawkin and Jackson.

On June 5, 2023, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police Department received the final veterinary reports from the Ocean County Health Department regarding the animals that were removed from the residence.

The report determined that 68 cats had suffered serious bodily injury or had to be euthanized – all as a result of Finlay’s failure to provide necessary care for the animals.

Based upon the report’s findings, Finlay was charged on June 11, 2023 with Animal Cruelty, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On June 14, 2023, Finlay surrendered himself to Brick Township Police Headquarters.

He was processed and transported to the Ocean County Jail, and subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.