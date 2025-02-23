POINT PLEASANT BEACH — One person sustained minor injuries in a fire that broke out at Point Beach’s Shore Point Motel early Sunday morning.

“This morning at (3 a.m.), our officers responded to a motel in the 200 block of Broadway for an active structure fire,” the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department announced in a press release.

“Prior to on-duty officers’ arrival, three off-duty Point Pleasant Beach officers were passing by and observed smoke and fire coming from the motel,” the police department said. “Recognizing the urgency, they immediately took action and began evacuating motel rooms, getting occupants out and moving them to safety. Upon the on-duty officers’ arrival, patrol units attempted to extinguish the fire, with little success.”

The motel was cleared of all occupants. Ocean Fire Company, Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company #2 and the Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad responded to the fire.

Half of the motel, located at 205 Broadway, has been deemed “uninhabitable,” while the other half remains unaffected, Mayor Doug Vitale told The Ocean Star Sunday afternoon.

“The First Aid Squad treated one victim for minor injuries and transported him to the hospital out of precaution,” police said.

Peter Sandomeno, co-owner of Shore Point, told The Ocean Star on Sunday afternoon that the fire originated in a rental unit. He said that hotel management was “told by another guest that the gentleman in the room where the fire originated had dropped something…and then, soon, the fire.”

“We only lost two rooms, and have smoke damage to a few others,” Sandomeno said.

Mutual aid assistance was provided by Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75, Bay Head Fire Company #1, Brielle Fire Company, South Wall Fire Rescue and Laurelton Fire Company #1. An ongoing investigation is being handled by the office of Point Pleasant Beach Fire Official Brian Martin.

Fire Chief John P. Pasola did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I praise all of our first responders for their efforts to knock down the fire pretty quickly and minimize damage to the hotel and injuries,” Mayor Vitale said.

