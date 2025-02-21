While many think heart failure means the heart stops beating, it actually means the heart is unable to pump blood and oxygen effectively throughout the body. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 6.7 million adults in the United States have heart failure. This number is expected to increase to 8.5 million by 2030. The disease can begin suddenly after an injury, illness, or due to a medical condition that damages the heart. However, most often it develops over time and can be a very debilitating disease if not properly treated.

Jesus Almendral, M.D., medical director, Advanced Heart Failure Center, Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC), shares what heart failure looks like and how it can be treated. There are many symptoms of heart failure – here are some signs to be aware of:

Shortness of breath at rest or during an activity

Fatigue or inability to exert energy

Coughing or wheezing

Swelling and weight gain from fluid buildup in the ankle, lower leg or abdomen

Nausea or a loss of appetite

Difficulty sleeping while on your back

Swelling in the veins of the neck

Needing to urinate often

If you or a loved one are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should consult your doctor immediately. And do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 if you or a loved one is experiencing these symptoms of heart attack that require immediate emergency care, including; difficulty breathing, chest pain and fainting, sudden dizziness or loss of consciousness.

The good news is that heart failure doesn’t always get worse and can even be reversed. There are several prescription medicines that your doctor may prescribe to treat heart failure, but there are also several steps you can take now to help fight the disease, including:

Quit Smoking Reduce sodium (salt) intake Increase physical activity (especially aerobic exercise) Find ways to manage your stress Lose weight

Throughout your treatment, make sure to keep your doctor informed of your progress and how you are feeling. Together you can develop a plan to ensure you have the best plan in place to fight heart disease.

JSUMC opened a new, state-of-the-art cardiovascular services suite in December, tripling patient capacity for emergency and outpatient cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology, and structural heart procedures. Heart screenings are an important part of knowing the risk of heart disease.