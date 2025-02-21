TOMS RIVER — A Toms River resident and a Long Branch resident have pleaded guilty to narcotics distribution in relation to an investigation that occurred in May of 2023 at residences in South Toms River, Brick Township and Long Branch. The plea occurred on Feb. 20 before Judge Dina M. Vicari, according to a release by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley. D. Billhimer.

Octavaeous Jenkins, 50, of Toms River, pled guilty to distribution of more than five ounces of cocaine and possession of more than one half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to the release, the state will be seeking a term of 14 years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) for Jenkins at the time of his sentencing on April 4.

Ralph Durand, 58, of Long Branch, pled guilty to possession of more than one half ounce but less than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute.

At the time of his sentencing on April 25, the state will be seeking a term of 10 years in NJSP.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Asset Forfeiture Unit, United States Drug Enforcement Administration – High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Group 5, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Lakewood Township Police Department, Lakewood Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department K-9 Unit, South Toms River Police Department, South Toms River Police Department K-9 Unit, Brick Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Eatontown Borough Police Department, Howell Township Police Department K-9 Unit, City of Long Branch Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of cocaine in the Ocean and Monmouth County areas.

This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residences in South Toms River and Brick Township as being utilized by Jenkins to store and distribute cocaine.

Additionally, the investigation identified a residence in Long Branch as being utilized by Durand to store and distribute cocaine.

Detectives from the aforementioned law enforcement agencies initiated surveillance on the subject residences in South Toms River, Brick Township, and Long Branch in May 2023.

On May 9, 2023, detectives observed Jenkins meeting with Durand in Long Branch. Jenkins and Durand were subsequently detained and found to be in possession of approximately one kilogram of cocaine. Jenkins and Durand were thereafter placed under arrest without incident.

Multiple court-authorized search warrants were then executed on all of the subject residences. As a result, law enforcement seized – in combination from all three residences – approximately 1.25 kilograms of cocaine, $56,000 in United States currency, 20 grams of crack cocaine, and 50 dosage units of heroin.

Additionally, detectives seized approximately $488,522 in personal banking accounts belonging to Durand, believed to be related to the narcotics distribution network.

Jenkins was initially charged with distribution of more than five ounces of cocaine, possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of less than one-half ounce of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, conspiracy to possess more than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute, and financial facilitation.

Jenkins was transported to the Ocean County Jail, and subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform. Jenkins is presently lodged in the Ocean County Jail on unrelated charges.

Durand was initially charged with possession of more than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of more than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public library, possession of cocaine, conspiracy to possess more than five ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and financial facilitation.

Durand was transported to the Monmouth County Jail, and subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

