LAKEWOOD — The Arc, Ocean County Chapter, located in Brick has partnered with Each Stitch Counts, a charity dedicated to alleviating hygiene insecurity by providing food pantries with dish soap, laundry detergent and handmade dishcloths for use of The Arc’s Employment Center, which provides supported group employment to individuals with disabilities in Ocean County.

The Arc’s Employment Center is located in Lakewood and Debbie Trainor, the founder of Each Stitch Counts, found herself in need of a warehouse and a reliable team to manage the logistics of her growing endeavors with the local food pantries when she met Lou Archiello.

Archiello said, “Debbie was sharing her story at the Toms River Chamber networking event, and I knew immediately The Arc could help her, and the families of Ocean County, in a meaningful way.”

The Arc Employment Center is an 18,000 square foot warehouse at the Lakewood Industrial Park offering production work, cleaning services and shredding to local businesses while also providing a paycheck to adults with disabilities who require support to maximize their potential for employment.

The Arc clients will be assisting with packaging, managing orders and coordinating deliveries for Each Stitch Counts.

“We are honored to partner with Each Stitch Counts, a fellow non-profit supporting our community in need, and grateful for the opportunity to provide more work to our clients at The Arc Employment Center,” said Archiello.

