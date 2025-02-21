POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The current state of the Point Pleasant Beach School District was presented by Superintendent Will Smith at Tuesday’s board of education meeting, when he discussed several goals including maintaining academic achievement and as well as a positive, healthy school community.

The presentation described areas where schools have seen success and also where students and staff are seeking improvement.

“This state of the district…really reflects the work of everybody in this room and the other members of our district who are not here,” Smith said.

First, Smith went over some of the district’s achievements since the last state of the district presentation, including the high school’s AP Honor Roll Silver Medal, 172 students in Gull Flight School college credit program for the fall semester and student overperformance in English language arts (ELA) and math, as well as the district’s recent reaccreditation by the Middle States Association.

Smith outlined four broad goals – to continue promoting successful student outcomes; support health and wellness; provide high-quality communication to district stakeholders; and maintain an environment for a healthy, safe school community.

The superintendent said that, with student academic achievement already relatively high, the focus for this year is to continue that trend via inclusive programming and rigorous programming such as Advanced Placement (AP) and dual-enrollment courses for college credits.

“We’re really working in both schools on continuing that upswing in the climate and culture in the buildings,” said Smith. “Our first goal is focused on academics, and the primary focus is to make our program a program that accelerates every student, that’s rigorous for every student at every level and that’s constantly pushing students to maximize their talents and abilities and get them all ready for success; whatever that success looks like.”

The second goal focuses on holistic wellness, said the superintendent. “This is wellness not just for our students, but — as of six years ago — something that we focused on for our staff as well.”

“We really have a lot of good news to report here,” he said. “The Lead U Program, which has been really, really popular among our kids…merged with the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide a few years ago, and they got more financial resources.”

He also mentioned that the district has run 52 staff wellness programs since the beginning of the school year, which have seen high attendance rates among teachers and other faculty. Some have even reached incentives, through participation in these programs, under the state’s School Employees’ Health Benefits Program.

“Our teachers need to feel good, go into class and feel like their potential is maximized,” he said. “We’ve had 726 staff participations by mid-January. We’ve had 48 staff members who have achieved their health insurance incentive that pays for most of our program, and this caught on around the state.”

The third goal, effective communication to stakeholders in the school’s community, “has remained a goal for us ever since we’ve been doing the goals in this form.”

“Communication is always a challenge, right? I don’t think people are ever fully satisfied with the level of communication,” he said. “This includes things like this presentation. The principals have both got great newsletters that go out on essentially a monthly basis. The orientation, the open houses, our One Book, One School event — all of these are our intention to communicate what we are all about, what we feature, what we are proud of and what, potentially, is attractive to our community members here.”

The fourth goal is to maintain safe and up-to-date school facilities through finance.

“(In 2023), the big goal here was to try and get a referendum passed,” Smith said. “We weren’t successful, but we went back to the drawing board and said, ‘What could we do with our allocated funds?’ The track got resurfaced this summer, the auditorium sound system has been replaced and our stage lighting is prepped to go for summer ‘25.”

He also highlighted various top-notch ratings received recently by outlets such as being named the #1 Best School District in Ocean County by Niche and high rankings of both the high school and elementary school by U.S. News & World Report. Point Pleasant Beach was also ranked by Niche as the “District with the Best Teachers in Ocean County.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.