POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A newly-revised commercial construction ordinance was introduced by the mayor and council on Tuesday night in the wake of the first draft’s withdrawal from consideration. The revised version includes additional constraints on the times and dates when construction can be performed.

The proposed amendment states that engaging in or allowing commercial construction on one’s property will be prohibited during the following periods:

Sundays;

federal holidays;

the Thursday preceding Memorial Day through Memorial Day;

between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. on any weekday, or 9 a.m. on any weekend, on a day in which commercial construction is otherwise permitted, and;

Saturdays between July 1 and Labor Day.

A public hearing on the amendment is set for March 4.

The measure comes after several residents complained last year about lax enforcement of the borough’s permitted construction times, including noise violations, which the mayor and council said they would consider.

Borough Attorney Michael Collins called the ordinance a “health/safety/welfare” measure, saying, “if someone’s engaged in a violation during the moratorium period…it gives the appropriate officials the ability to go out and write a complaint basically on the spot.”

The rules would now only apply to “commercial” construction, meaning construction that is performed “in whole or in part pursuant to permits issued under the (state) Uniform Construction Code,” as well as construction using heavy machinery like cranes, bulldozers and commercial power tools.

Additionally, the ordinance states, property owners may request an emergency waiver from these restrictions via an application to the code enforcement officer.

“The application…shall detail the hardship presented and the relief requested,” the text says. “In the event an emergency waiver is granted, it shall exempt the property owner and any persons performing work within the scope of the emergency waiver from the restrictions.”

The proposed ordinance’s text also lays out penalties for violating the newly added Chapter 13, Section 26, saying that anyone who commits a violation “shall be subject to a penalty, for a first offense, of $100. Each day’s continuance of the violation shall constitute a separate and distinct violation.”

It states that a second violation sets a penalty of $500; a third violation, a $1,000 penalty; and each subsequent day’s violation would assess a $2,000 penalty or possible community service or jail time.

“Alternatively, any person who shall violate the terms of this ordinance on a fourth day and any day thereafter, shall be subject to imprisonment for any term not exceeding 90 days or a period of community service not exceeding 90 days,” says the ordinance.

