SPRING LAKE — The Lighthouse International Film Festival/Society (LIFF) is presenting 2025 Oscar-nom- inated documentary and live action shorts screenings at Spring Lake Community Theatre on Saturday, March 1. “This year’s nominees in the documentary and live action categories showcase exceptional talent and stories from around the globe, offering a unique opportunity to witness the best short films leading up to Hollywood’s biggest night,” a press release from LIFF states. The live action short will run from 2 to 5 p.m., and the documentary short will run from 7:30 to 10 p.m., at 300 Madison Ave.

Individual tickets cost $15, or a duo-bundle, which includes both screenings, is available for $25. Advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged and appreciated. Tickets can be purchased online at lighthouseff.com. Documentary short film nominees include, “Incident,” “Instruments of a Beating Heart,” “Death by Numbers,” “I Am Ready, Warden” and “The Only Girl in the Orchestra.” “Explore profound, real-world stories that touch the heart and challenge the mind. From intimate por- traits of personal triumphs to gripping accounts of social and environmental issues, the documentary short film nominees capture humanity in its rawest and most inspiring forms,” the release states. “These extraordinary films amplify vital voices and sto- ries, offering a rich tapestry of perspectives.”