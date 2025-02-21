POINT PLEASANT — The Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant was filled to the brim with donated goods and eager volunteers on Saturday, when the Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant used the space for a dual donation drive.

Both the Kiwanis’ Teachers’ Supply Closet and the Valentines for Veterans drive were in full swing on Saturday, with volunteers of all ages from Kiwanis, local schools and the surrounding community gathering to pack up and ship off the donated items.

Because teachers’ supply drives tend to take place at the beginning of the school year, Kiwanis Club President Kristen Fischer said, the club had elected to host the supply closet drive to fulfill that need during the school year. As for Valentines for Veterans, a donation drive which collects things like toiletries, clothing and sanitary items, 2025 is the fifth year Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant has hosted the event.

“We brought in three veterans’ groups: Soldier On, A Need We Feed and New Jersey Veterans Network, so the veterans’ supplies are being distributed through them,” said Fischer.

“For the Teachers’ Supply Closet,” she said, “one of our members was a teacher, and she said that teachers particularly need stuff in the middle of the school year…Dawn Coughlan, the Boro school board president, really spearheaded this — she took it into the schools. This is going to be an ongoing project for us to replenish these supplies. Everybody is in need in some way.”

Fischer said that a significant goal of these sorts of donation drives, aside from the donations themselves, is to make community service more widely accessible to everyone from kids to adults.

“The most important thing is opening up an opportunity for the community to serve,” she said. “Our Kiwanis Club is 19 members strong; we could do this project on our own, easily, and that’s great. But the more rewarding gift is to bring people together, like our veterans, our students, parents bringing their kids to volunteer — to me, that is the heart of what our club is.”

Ruth Piccolella, a retired teacher and Key Club adviser, said, “Oftentimes teachers will run out of supplies midway through the year, so we wanted to be able to address that…As a retired teacher, I know that every teacher spends money out-of-pocket — and we would prefer that our teachers not have to do that.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.