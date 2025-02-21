BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Brick Township filmmaker’s film has been selected for the Garden State Film Festival (GSFF), which will be celebrating its 23rd anniversary from March 27 to 30.

This year’s line-up for the festival includes the work of Brick resident Lorenzo Graziano and their film “Always the Same Dream,” which is a music video for BACKHOUSE, a five-piece rock band that merges the raw energy of indie rock with nostalgic nods to 90’s alternative.

The band originated from a back house once inhabited by Jeff Bezos and later used as an FBI hideout. The band’s journey has taken them to their current home—a historic 1800s barn studio nestled along the shores of New Jersey.

Drawing inspiration from their coastal surroundings, BACKHOUSE delivers compelling melodies and powerful performances that resonate with both the past and the present, according to the film festival.

Taylor Hill, guitar and vocalist of BACKHOUSE, told The Ocean Star, “We are super excited to be chosen out of thousands of entries for the 2025 GSFF, and are eager to premiere our video at the event.”

“Always the Same Dream” will screen in Screening Block TA11 at Asbury Hall, Asbury Hotel on March 29 at 2:45 to 5 p.m.

Hill described “Always the Same Dream” as an enigmatic visual interpretation of the recurring feelings and visuals of the day to day that strike up feelings of deja vu.

“We have been making films or music videos for about five years since we started this band. We are currently rolling out our first professionally produced and recorded release “Songs in the Key of Orange” EP. This video is for our second single “Always the Same Dream,” said Hill.

According to Hill, four of five of the band members live in the Brick area and Kyle Aulisi (bassist) and Hill have been residents of Brick and friends since middle school and have been residents mainly their whole lives.

Hill said that the chorus of “Always the Same Dream,” was the inspiration for the music video.

Hill said, “Lyrically, and the physical connection to how it was filmed to create the ‘world still spinning’ feeling. Once you view it this statement will come full circle.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

