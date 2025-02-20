SEA GIRT — St. Uriel’s Church is welcoming the public to come and enjoy internationally acclaimed cellist Brenda Leonard in a recital showcasing the historical impact of cello music.

The performance will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at St. Uriel’s Church Sanctuary, 219 Philadelphia Blvd. There is a suggested donation of $20 for Friday evening’s recital, which will go directly to both the church and the academy to support the church music program and to fund similar future events.

The performance is described as combining “musical excellence with education insights,” giving a perspective into how cello music has shaped cultural and artistic expression throughout history, according to a press release from the church.

“She (Leonard) has her doctorate degree in music, she is going to perform a solo recital and also talk about the history of the pieces that she’s playing…and how the cello developed over time,” said Erika Sayar, St. Uriel’s Church music director and owner of The Violin Doctor in Wall Township.

“We are thrilled to be able to enrich our entire community with this unique opportunity for a special insight to classical music. We hope everyone from all faiths will join us,” said Rector Jesse Lassiter.

The concert is set to take place within the church sanctuary as to provide an intimate setting for the “enriching musical experience,” states the release.

The event comes as the next installment of its Classical Music Series, presented by The Violin Doctor’s Amadeus Academy of Music.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.