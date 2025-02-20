SPRING LAKE — Resident, educator and community member Sister Carole MacKenthun has been named Greater Spring Lake Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year for 2025.

“Sister Carole MacKenthun, RSM, has been selected as the 2025 Citizen of the Year in recognition of her extraordinary dedication, lifelong commitment to education and profound impact on both our local community and beyond,” said Liz Capone, executive director of the chamber.

An awards dinner will be held on May 8 at The Breakers on the Ocean to celebrate the honor.

Each year, a number of candidates are nominated by people in the community, before the pool is reviewed and one person is selected as the recipient of the recognition.

The chamber’s Citizen of the Year has been in existence for over 15 years, first beginning as a way to honor hometown heroes or “people who go above and beyond in service to our communities,” Capone told The Coast Star.

The honor highlights a resident who has made significant contributions to the Spring Lake community, dedicating their time through volunteerism and service.

Sister MacKenthun told The Coast Star that she’s excited to have received Citizen of the Year, adding that she is “grateful that someone would recognize me as an educator and as a Sister of Mercy for things I’ve accomplished … and happy for an occasion to celebrate.”

“It’s good to get together for any occasion, whether it’s a birthday or an achievement, it’s nice to gather the community together and I’m very grateful for it,” she added.

Sister MacKenthun has been a member of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas — an international community of Roman Catholic women who dedicate their lives to the Gospel of Jesus and take vows of poverty, chastity, obedience and service — for the past 61 years, according to a biography prepared by the chamber.

She earned her undergraduate degree at Georgian Court College and subsequently received a masters degree from Trenton State College.

