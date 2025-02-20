BELMAR — A patchwork of art and art lovers filled the halls of the Belmar Arts Center on Saturday, when the Jersey Shore Modern Quilt Guild (JSMQG) held the opening reception for its exhibit, titled “Journeys and Destinations.”

The art of quilting is alive and well at the Jersey Shore, courtesy of the guild, which is made up of dozens of members representing a range of generations. Helen Branch, president of the JSMQG, told The Coast Star about the opening of “Journeys and Destinations,” including the meaning behind the title.

“A quilt has three layers — there’s the top, there’s the middle part, called batting, and there’s a bottom layer,” she said. “The act of quilting is joining the three layers together, and the top is where all the piecing takes place.”

“The idea behind ‘Journeys and Destinations’ was to capture our quilting journeys,” said Branch. “For example, there are three quilts up next to each other; the one on the left was quilted by her, the one in the middle was her and her grandmother and the one on the right was her and her mother — that’s her journey in quilts.”

Mary Jane Pozarycki, membership chair at the JSMQG, explained the guild’s role in inspiring her to take a new direction in quilting, which includes the commissioning of someone using a large “long arm” quilting machine.

“The joining of the modern quilt guild has inspired me to take a different path,” said Pozarycki. Because long arm machines are so large — with a frame between 10 and 14 feet long — “I pay someone to do that. Some long arm quilters do the stitching freehand; some are done by computer, where a program is put in to stitch a particular pattern.”

June Mellinger, a member of the Belmar Arts Center and acting treasurer of the JSMQG, said, “Two years ago, we had our first exhibit for our 10th anniversary. It was well-received then, but our event has had an even greater reception this time. (The arts center) was so welcoming, because our exhibit was something they had never done before. They were not expecting what we brought to the table — we said to them, ‘it’s not your grandmother’s quilt.’ It’s really an art, and it has a story behind it.”

