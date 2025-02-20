BELMAR — The borough mayor and council, at its Jan. 28 meeting, unanimously introduced an ordinance to amend borough employee positions and salaries, with several new positions added to the employee roster.

The ordinance is set to have a public hearing and vote on final adoption at the council’s next meeting on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the borough hall municipal courtroom.

The ordinance amending the salary schedules of borough employees failed to pass its original introduction at the council’s Dec. 10, 2024 meeting in a vote of 3-2 and was hotly debated among council members.

A high point of contention was the originally introduced ordinance’s inclusion of a new deputy business administrator position, with a salary set at $75,000 to $115,000, that was contested by Councilman Mark Levis, who questioned the need for such a role.

The newly introduced ordinance that was passed by council last month does not include the position of deputy business administrator.

Other positions were successfully added to the introduced ordinance, including a marina supervisor (salary range $70,000 to $100,000), which Levis and Councilwoman Caitlin Donovan rallied for at the Dec. 10 meeting, arguing that the addition of a marina supervisor would lessen the workload of the business administrator and negate the need for a deputy business administrator.

